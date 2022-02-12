Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-10-15-18-26
(seven, ten, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
Coronavirus: Cases continue to fall in Clark County
2
Mad River Twp. police levy renewal slated for May ballot
3
Labor shortage also affecting newspaper business; carriers are needed
4
Mercy Health looking to fill a number of jobs in Springfield area
5
Cedarville, Central State pilot state’s new criminal justice program