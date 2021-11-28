Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-06-12-23-32
(four, six, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
