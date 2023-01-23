Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10-12-23-34-37
(ten, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
