Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-15-16-19-38

(three, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

