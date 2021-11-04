springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-14-24-28-32

(three, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

In Other News
1
Phillips, Rue and Estrop winners of Springfield commission race
2
Clark-Shawnee officials mull next steps after voters narrowly reject...
3
Election 2021: Roundup of Tuesday’s key races and issues in Clark...
4
Firefighters save 2 dogs in fire that destroys Springfield Twp. house
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top