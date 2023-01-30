X
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

14-19-30-35-39

(fourteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

