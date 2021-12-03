springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-04-12-31-35

(one, four, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

