Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-04-12-31-35
(one, four, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
