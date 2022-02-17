Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
09-23-31-34-36
(nine, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Suspected dynamite in Springfield turns out to be old road flares
2
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses New Miami speed cameras case
3
Springfield dodgeball tournament fundraiser looking for teams
4
$100K in federal relief to go toward Clark County home emergency repair...
5
These 23 people were indicted in Clark County