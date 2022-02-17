Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

09-23-31-34-36

(nine, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

In Other News
1
Suspected dynamite in Springfield turns out to be old road flares
2
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses New Miami speed cameras case
3
Springfield dodgeball tournament fundraiser looking for teams
4
$100K in federal relief to go toward Clark County home emergency repair...
5
These 23 people were indicted in Clark County
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top