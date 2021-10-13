Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-03-12-14-15
(one, three, twelve, fourteen, fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
