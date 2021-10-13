springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-03-12-14-15

(one, three, twelve, fourteen, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

