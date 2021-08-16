Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
08-16-19-23-27
(eight, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $145,000
