Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-05-09-10-24
(three, five, nine, ten, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Cottrel: Snow removal responsibility depends, but there’s a way to make...
2
Bill would increase part-time hours allowed for employees in small...
3
These 12 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Bengals celebration events in Cincinnati include tailgating, possible...
5
New biophysics lab at Cedarville to help with nanomedicines research