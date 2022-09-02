Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
11-15-16-33-35
(eleven, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
