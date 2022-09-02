springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

11-15-16-33-35

(eleven, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

In Other News
1
Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties
2
Need a job? Clark County to pay up to $3K in sign-on bonuses for new...
3
Clark County health district to pause giving COVID-19 boosters
4
PHOTOS: Chalk the Walk remembers those lost to overdose
5
Springfield theater to offer $3 movie tickets Saturday
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top