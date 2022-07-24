Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
09-12-16-24-38
(nine, twelve, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $161,000
In Other News
1
A smell to behold: Cincinnati Zoo’s corpse flower is blooming
2
Fair, health district leaders encourage safe fair experience
3
Tour to highlight gardens, parks on Springfield’s south side
4
Clark County dispatcher resigns after internal investigation finds she...
5
Wittenberg’s new library director brings ‘right combination of skills.’