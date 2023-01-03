Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10-22-26-27-38
(ten, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $306,000
