Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-22-32-34-35
(one, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
