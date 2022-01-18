Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-09-29-34-36
(seven, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $279,000
