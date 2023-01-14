springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-10-28-31-32

(six, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $295,000

