Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-10-28-31-32
(six, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $295,000
In Other News
1
Man suspected of injuring, abducting women booked into Clark County...
2
Heavy police presence ends on Springfield’s west side; street reopens
3
Springfield MLK Day speaker: ‘I’m asking you to break the rank’
4
McCrabb: Browning was ‘Mr. Perfect’ on and off the mound for the Reds
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases