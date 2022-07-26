Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-11-12-17-34
(four, eleven, twelve, seventeen, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Procession carries fallen Clark County deputy from Dayton to...
2
Clark County deputy killed in line of duty: Condolences offered from...
3
‘This is going to be a hard week.’ Friends, family mourn beloved deputy...
4
Clark County deputy killed: Prosecutor moved by officers’ response to...
5
Troopers investigate serious 2-car crash in Clark County