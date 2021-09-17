Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

07-10-21-31-39

(seven, ten, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

