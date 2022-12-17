BreakingNews
news
By The Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-18-22-31-33

(five, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

