Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-18-22-31-33
(five, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
