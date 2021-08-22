Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-02-23-30-33
(one, two, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
