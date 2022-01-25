Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-20-22-24-38
(five, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
Propane tanker overturns into creek in Springfield Twp.
2
Drug dropoff in Clark County yields 175 pounds of drugs
3
More National Guard members to be deployed to Springfield to help with...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Mobile mammography screenings offered at area locations: Here’s how to...