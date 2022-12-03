springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-12-20-27-32

(five, twelve, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

