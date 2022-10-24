springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

07-13-14-19-25

(seven, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

