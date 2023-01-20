Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-12-34-35-37
(three, twelve, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $151,000
