Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-12-34-35-37

(three, twelve, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $151,000

