Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-12-19-33-38
(six, twelve, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $163,000
