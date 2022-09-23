springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-07-10-28-36

(six, seven, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

In Other News
1
Northwestern superintendent to host meeting with parents concerned...
2
Graham High School names homecoming court
3
School report card: Clark-Shawnee scores highest on year-over-year...
4
Northwestern superintendent addresses school threat, says it was a...
5
Multiple crime scenes current focus of Pike County murder trial...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top