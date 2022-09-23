Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-07-10-28-36
(six, seven, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
In Other News
1
Northwestern superintendent to host meeting with parents concerned...
2
Graham High School names homecoming court
3
School report card: Clark-Shawnee scores highest on year-over-year...
4
Northwestern superintendent addresses school threat, says it was a...
5
Multiple crime scenes current focus of Pike County murder trial...