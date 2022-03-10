Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-14-22-31-32
(six, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
