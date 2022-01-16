Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-05-12-13-24

(two, five, twelve, thirteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $206,000

In Other News
1
Ohio National Guard to assist Springfield’s hospital
2
Springfield bakery to host Valentine’s cookie decorating events
3
Ex-Bengal, Super Bowl champ, is connected to both Spooky Nooks...
4
Mercy Health alters return-to-work guidelines for some COVID positive...
5
Clark County deputy auditor fired, under investigation
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top