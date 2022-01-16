Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-05-12-13-24
(two, five, twelve, thirteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $206,000
