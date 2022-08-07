Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-08-19-26-29
(one, eight, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $270,000
