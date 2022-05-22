Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-16-28-34-38
(four, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $345,000
In Other News
1
A New Carlisle senior housing community celebrates $13.3 million in...
2
Mercy Health celebrates 2022 Project SEARCH graduates
3
Man in hospital after shooting in Springfield late Friday
4
Bill to increase first responders’ part-time in small townships passes...
5
Springfield native, current Miss USA Elle Smith visits Lincoln...