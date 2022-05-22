springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-16-28-34-38

(four, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $345,000

