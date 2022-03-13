Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

07-11-13-23-36

(seven, eleven, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $219,000

