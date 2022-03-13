Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-11-13-23-36
(seven, eleven, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $219,000
In Other News
1
Coronavirus: Clark County ‘low-risk’ in COVID-19 community level
2
Need assistance with home repairs? County program helping Clark County...
3
Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2nd inmate death since...
4
Coronavirus: Weekly cases in Clark, Champaign schools decline
5
Clark State named finalist for national award