Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-04-05-27-39
(one, four, five, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
