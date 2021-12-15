Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-02-13-32-39
(one, two, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
In Other News
1
Friends launch Kore 4 Soul Kitchen food truck
2
Two Tecumseh schools pivot to virtual learning after water main break
3
These 21 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Butler County Jail inmate’s creative Christmas village made of...
5
Increased COVID cases, staff shortage forces Northeastern schools to...