Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12-18-21-29-30
(twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
