Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

12-18-21-29-30

(twelve, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

