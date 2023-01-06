springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-18-29-30-36

(four, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

