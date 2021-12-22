Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-09-11-19-30

(five, nine, eleven, nineteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

