Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
11-13-24-35-37
(eleven, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
