Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-08-09-29-35
(seven, eight, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
