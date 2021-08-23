springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-13-26-37-39

(six, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

