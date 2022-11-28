springfield-news-sun logo
news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

08-09-11-30-38

(eight, nine, eleven, thirty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

