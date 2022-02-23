Hamburger icon
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

11-17-20-31-36

(eleven, seventeen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

