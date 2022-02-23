Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
11-17-20-31-36
(eleven, seventeen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
Butler County woman lives long enough to experience 2-22-22 for the...
2
Some residents opposed to proposed housing development in New Carlisle
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Events around Clark and Champaign counties this week
5
New hotel proposed for Springfield amid rise in local occupancy rates