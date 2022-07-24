Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
39-41-54-59-62, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3
(thirty-nine, forty-one, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
