Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

09-10-37-59-62, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3

(nine, ten, thirty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)

