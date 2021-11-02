Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
09-25-34-44-45, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
(nine, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-five; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
