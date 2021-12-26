Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

27-29-45-55-58, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3

(twenty-seven, twenty-nine, forty-five, fifty-five, fifty-eight; Powerball: two; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

