Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
09-10-20-22-52, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(nine, ten, twenty, twenty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Clark County EMA applying for $275,000 in state funding for equipment...
2
Clark State to host last virtual community forum on future of Arts...
3
Springfield leaders address homelessness as federal aid ends
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
1 taken to hospital after SUV crashes into pole in New Carlisle