Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

10-43-55-59-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3

(ten, forty-three, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

