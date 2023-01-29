X
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

02-18-23-27-47, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 4

(two, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-seven; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $613,000,000

