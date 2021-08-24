springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

17-36-47-60-61, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3

(seventeen, thirty-six, forty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $293 million

